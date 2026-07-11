Tucker Carlson Calls for Mike Huckabee to Be Fired After Israeli ‘Terrorists’ Detained Ro Khanna

Tucker Carlson called for U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee to be fired on Saturday because he did not publicly defend Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) after the liberal lawmaker was detained by Israeli “foreign terrorists,” as Carlson put it.

The ex-cable news star went off on Huckabee in a scathing X post. Carlson fumed Huckabee was too busy promoting an appearance on Fox News to bother supporting a fellow American, which he misspelled as “Amercian.”

Carlson said Huckabee’s silence on the matter was “too insulting and humiliating” for the USA — and that he needed to be booted from his role ASAP.

Read his full post below:

An Amercian member of congress is threatened by foreign terrorists carrying American rifles, backed by a foreign military paid for by American taxpayers, and the US ambassador to that country says not a word in defense of his own countryman, and instead uses his social media accounts to promote his own vapid cable news appearances, which amount to propaganda for that same foreign country. It’s too much, too insulting and humiliating to America. This is how revolutions start. For the sake our nation, Mike Huckabee should be removed from his post immediately.

An Amercian member of congress is threatened by foreign terrorists carrying American rifles, backed by a foreign military paid for by American taxpayers, and the US ambassador to that country says not a word in defense of his own countryman, and instead uses his social media… https://t.co/77oAr3PRgE — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 11, 2026

Carlson’s response followed shortly after Khanna said he was detained while in Israel.

Mediaite’s Zach Leeman explained:

The congressman, a vocal critic of Israel’s government, said he was detained by Israeli settlers, and later Israeli military, during a three-day trip this week while he touring the demolished-Palestinian Bedouin village of Khirbet Zanuta. Khanna told The New York Times Israeli settlers with guns blocked his vehicle and others from leaving via the road to the village. The men were reportedly “swearing at them in Hebrew and Arabic and kicking the tires of their minibus.” A Times photographer was in another vehicle and witnessed the incident. Two Israeli military vehicles later arrived and Khanna assumed they were there to help him leave, but they “smoked cigarettes, chatted with the men and after the settlers left, moved a car to block the road.” “I felt powerless in that situation, which is not an easy thing, as I have a lot of privilege in life,” he said. “Imagine how people feel every day, Palestinians under the occupation, if they could make an American congressperson feel powerless for 90 minutes.”

Carlson’s call for Huckabee to be fired comes after the two sparred over Israel in a sit-down interview in February. At one point in the interview, Huckabee ripped Carlson for claiming Israel had booted Christians from the country.

“But I would also say that when you said the Christians were kicked out, Tucker, Christianity is growing in Israel. And there is a big lie that goes out there, but let me finish this because I keep hearing that Christians are really not treated well in Israel — that’s simply a lie. It is a lie! There are lots of different… There were 34,000 Christians in Israel in 1948. There are 184,000 Christians here today,” Huckabee said.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!