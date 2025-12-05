Internet Implodes Over Trump’s ‘Bullsh*t’ Peace Prize – And ‘Corrupt’ FIFA for ‘Inventing’ It
President Donald Trump was awarded the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize on Friday, prompting instant derision from the internet aimed at both the “bullsh*t” award and the “grifters” at the sports governing body who “invented” it.
With the international soccer competition set to be hosted in the U.S. next year, FIFA’s President Gianni Infantino was in Washington D.C. for the 2026 World Cup draw when he gave Trump the medal onstage at the Kennedy Center.
Trump declared it “one of the great honors of my life” and repeated that the U.S. was “the hottest country anywhere in the world.”
Online, however, his apparent delight was met with unrelenting mockery from liberals and conservative opponents:
Trump has long coveted the global validation of a Nobel Peace Prize and repeatedly touted his foreign policy achievements to that end. This year that particular prize went to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who dedicated the award to the president.
Infantino, meanwhile, has embraced Trump since the beginning of his term and ahead of the 2026 soccer tournament, even appointing the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, to a World Cup-linked education initiative.
Beyond the medal, Friday’s event finished with a a further treat for Trump as the Village People closed proceedings by singing YMCA, one of the president’s favorite songs.