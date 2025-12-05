Internet Implodes Over Trump’s ‘Bullsh*t’ Peace Prize – And ‘Corrupt’ FIFA for ‘Inventing’ It

President Donald Trump was awarded the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize on Friday, prompting instant derision from the internet aimed at both the “bullsh*t” award and the “grifters” at the sports governing body who “invented” it.

With the international soccer competition set to be hosted in the U.S. next year, FIFA’s President Gianni Infantino was in Washington D.C. for the 2026 World Cup draw when he gave Trump the medal onstage at the Kennedy Center.

Trump declared it “one of the great honors of my life” and repeated that the U.S. was “the hottest country anywhere in the world.”

Online, however, his apparent delight was met with unrelenting mockery from liberals and conservative opponents:

In one of the most pathetic and humiliating moments in history, Trump just received the new inaugural FIFA Peace Prize. They literally invented a “peace prize” to keep him happy after he didn’t receive the actual Nobel Peace Prize. Beyond parodypic.twitter.com/I1ahYRCz85 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 5, 2025

LMAO FIFA created a bullshit "Peace Prize" and just awarded it to Trump because Nobel wouldn’t give him the real one pic.twitter.com/5bjSYmhNJt — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) December 5, 2025

This humiliation ritual for America is next level https://t.co/HGTF1U3COr — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) December 5, 2025

Never, ever, ever, ever in the entire history of humanity has one human being’s ego needed to be stroked so much. It’s so fucking pathetic. And shame, shame, shame on all the ego strokers. https://t.co/rbD9vCd2e3 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 5, 2025

The nominees for the next FIFA Peace Prize are: Lord Voldemort

Sauron

Darth Vader

Sid from Toy Story — Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 5, 2025

wtf is a FIFA peace prize? that's like being an NFL laureate in physics — derek guy (@dieworkwear) December 5, 2025

Trump got the FIFA Peace Prize. Reminds me of the basketball players calling the NIT the "Not Invited Tournament." — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 5, 2025

Trump couldn’t win a Nobel Peace Prize so FIFA made one up for him. https://t.co/noNf4I43PY — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) December 5, 2025

Trump has long coveted the global validation of a Nobel Peace Prize and repeatedly touted his foreign policy achievements to that end. This year that particular prize went to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who dedicated the award to the president.

Infantino, meanwhile, has embraced Trump since the beginning of his term and ahead of the 2026 soccer tournament, even appointing the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, to a World Cup-linked education initiative.

Beyond the medal, Friday’s event finished with a a further treat for Trump as the Village People closed proceedings by singing YMCA, one of the president’s favorite songs.