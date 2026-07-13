President Donald Trump posted a lengthy Truth Social on Monday afternoon bashing Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX), a man he pardoned last December.

Cuellar filed for reelection as a Democrat shortly thereafter, saying he had no intention to switch parties, despite the unconditional pardons for him and his wife, Imelda, who were indicted in 2024 on charges of bribery, money laundering, and conspiracy.

Some seven months later, however, Trump decided to post his rant, and included a copy of the pardon request sent by the Cuellar’s daughters.

“Nobody knows Henry Cuellar better than Donald J. Trump,” the president wrote. “I studied his records, learned about his financing, and listened to his two wonderful daughters beg me to help the mother and father that they love. Their letters were heart wrenching and beautiful, but their father had problems that nobody could solve but me, and the daughters very correctly and respectfully knew that.”

Trump continued:

He and his wife were headed to jail for up to 20 years because he was “stupid” in what he did but, above all, because the Biden Administration practiced Political Weaponization on Cuellar and his wife because they didn’t agree with his policies on the Southern Border. He was a weak and incompetent version of me, who wanted the Border closed to criminals, drug dealers, people from mental institutions and, above all, murderers and heavy handed criminals that were sitting in jails and mental institutions, and should never have been given the right to be released into our Country. Henry’s views on these subjects were not strong, but they were better than other Democrats. Biden and his crew of Radical Left Thugs did not like those things about Cuellar, and they worked hard, and expected to put him in jail for the rest of his life. Being an expert on Political Weaponization, based on what the Biden Losers had done to me, and without having ever met Henry Cuellar, and in particular because of the magnificence of the letter drawn by his daughters asking me to help “Mom and Dad,” I gave him and Mrs. Cuellar a full and unconditional Pardon.

Trump added, “In doing so, I never assumed he would be running for Office again, and certainly not as a Democrat, who essentially destroyed his life even with the Pardon given, but he did, and now, despite doing him by far the greatest favor of his life, 20 years of FREEDOM, I am fighting him for his seat in Congress because his views are not nearly as good or strong as Judge Tano Tijerina, who is much more powerful on the Border issue, cutting Taxes, our Military, and just about everything else than is Henry Cuellar.”

Although it’s not known what set Trump off, Cuellar did post to X on Monday demanding an investigation into the latest ICE-related killing in Maine.

The death of the individual in the ICE-related shooting in Maine is a tragedy that deserves a full, independent, and transparent investigation. This incident, which makes it the second ICE-related shooting in about a week, must be thoroughly reviewed so the facts are established… — Rep. Henry Cuellar (@RepCuellar) July 13, 2026

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