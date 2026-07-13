Trump Will Use Primetime Speech to Claim Newly-Declassified Intel Reveals Foreign Plot to Interfere in 2020 Election: MS NOW

President Donald Trump will reportedly use his primetime address on Thursday night to push specific new claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

On Monday afternoon, Trump announced on Truth Social that he’d be giving a Thursday speech. The third-person post read:

Donald Trump will be making a Speech to the Nation on Thursday evening, at 9 P.M. Eastern. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

At the time, it was unclear what Trump would talk about during the speech. On Deadline: White House, MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace revealed Trump’s speech would focus on the six-year-old election — citing a report from the network’s Jake Traylor. Specifically, the president will reportedly point to newly-declassified reports he claims will show foreign interference in the 2020 election. She added:

Donald Trump appears to be taking his assault on the truth, and democracy, and American elections, to primetime. MS NOW is now reporting that Trump will deliver an address Thursday evening where he plans to unveil another round of lies about why he lost in 2020 to Joe Biden. This time, claiming that newly declassified reports reveal foreign interference in that election that his own government didn’t know about at the time, lies that seemed to conveniently obscure that he was the President of the United States. All of his handpicked people ran every facet of the government in 2020. His handpicked Attorney General Bill Barr ran the Justice Department. His handpicked replacement for Jim Comey, Chris Wray, ran the FBI. Both of them have repeatedly and publicly debunked these lies that there was any foreign interference.

Watch above via MS NOW

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