‘This Is What Lindsey Would Have Wanted’: Graham’s Sister Emotionally Accepts Appointment to Finish His Term

Darline Graham Nordone, the younger sister of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) delivered an emotional speech Monday as she accepted an appointment to finish her brother’s term, saying she believed this is what her brother would have wanted.

Graham, 71, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday. The preliminary cause of death was aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to a statement released by the senator’s office. His little sister was only 13 years old when both their parents died within 15 months of each other and he became her legal guardian.

Under South Carolina law, Gov. Henry McMaster (R) has the power to appoint someone to finish Graham’s term, and on Monday, both President Donald Trump and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) urged the governor to choose the senator’s sister. Multiple media outlets reported Monday afternoon that McMaster had indeed decided to appoint Graham Nordone, and the announcement was soon made official.

In a press conference at the South Carolina Statehouse in the state capital Columbia, McMaster delivered some brief remarks in tribute to Graham, “this poor boy from a little town in South Carolina” and said it was his “duty and honor to name someone to serve in the place of this irresistible man, this irreplaceable man, this extraordinary man, for the remainder of his term.”

McMaster said that Graham Nordone had “agreed to serve through tears” and he was “humbled by your quickness to see the duty that you had to serve.” The governor added that he had “called the president afterwards and he thought it was a great idea, and I’m sure that everyone here does as well.”

“Darline, little sister, come forward please,” McMaster introduced her as she stepped up to the microphone to deliver her remarks.

“Thank you, Governor, and just bear with me as I try to get through this, but first, I just want to say one thing I’ve never heard Lindsey described as is ‘irresistible,'” she said, drawing laughter from those gathered as she began her prepared remarks, her voice occasionally wavering with emotion:

First, I would like to thank everyone who has called and reached out over the past couple of days. I can’t tell you how much it’s meant to me and our family. I know Lindsey was loved and respected by many, and I greatly appreciate the memories and even the funny stories that have been shared. These shared experiences, along with our faith, have gotten us through these past two very difficult days. Next, I want to thank the governor for selecting me to serve the remainder of Lindsey’s term. It is such an honor, Lindsey has always been there for me, and now I will be there for him. My brother was the most amazing person, outstanding leader, and just a genuinely good man. He was kind and considerate and loved by his family dearly. As I think everyone would agree, Lindsey worked harder than anyone. He worked nonstop to make our state, country, and world better. He loved his family and loved serving this state and our country. He dedicated his life to our country. It is such a privilege to get to finish some of his important work, and I promise to work hard over the next several months to support the president and carry forward the efforts of my brother on behalf of the citizens of South Carolina and the United States. I know Lindsey thought the world of his staff and colleagues, and with their support, I feel confident. I think this is what Lindsey would have wanted, and I plan to honor him in this way. Now to Lindsey, I miss you more than I can even put into words, but I’m going to do this. I got it. Thank you.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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