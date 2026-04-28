Trump Claims Iran Admitted to US It’s in ‘State of Collapse’ and Wants Hormuz ‘Open as Soon as Possible’

President Donald Trump claimed that the Iranian regime has admitted to his negotiators that they are in “a state of collapse” and want the Strait of Hormuz open “as soon as possible” in an online post sent one minute before markets opened on Tuesday.

The president took to Truth Social at 9.29 a.m. ET to write:

Iran has just informed us that they are in a “State of Collapse.” They want us to “Open the Hormuz Strait,” as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!). Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

The post came amid reports that Trump is dissatisfied with a proposal from Tehran aimed at reopening the strait and moving toward an end to the conflict.

Trump was briefed on the plan during a White House Situation Room meeting on Monday, according to Reuters.

The proposal reportedly calls for the United States to lift its blockade of Iranian ports in exchange for extending or potentially making a ceasefire permanent, with nuclear negotiations to begin only after maritime restrictions are removed. The framework does not directly address Iran’s nuclear program, a central point of contention for the Trump administration.

The developments follow joint U.S.-Israeli strikes launched on February 28, which prompted retaliatory strikes by Iran targeting Israel and regional countries hosting U.S. assets. The conflict closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key trading route for world energy resources, which has rocked markets and pushed up the price of oil globally.

Although the current truce was initially set to expire on April 22, Trump announced an indefinite extension a day earlier.

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