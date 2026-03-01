President Donald Trump warned the Iran regime against a strong counter attack in stark terms — following the U.S-Israel strikes early Saturday morning.

In a terse post on Truth Social shortly after midnight ET on Sunday, the president vowed a heavy U.S. response to any counter attack from Iran.

“Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before,” Trump wrote. “THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!”

Trump was responding directly to a social media post from Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. In a post to X late Saturday night U.S. time, Larijani threatened a large-scale response to the U.S.-Israel attack.

“YESTERDAY IRAN FIRED MISSILES AT THE UNITED STATES AND ISRAEL, AND THEY DID HURT,” Larijani wrote. “TODAY WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT THEY HAVE NEVER EXPERIENCED BEFORE.”

YESTERDAY IRAN FIRED MISSILES AT THE UNITED STATES AND ISRAEL, AND THEY DID HURT. TODAY WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT THEY HAVE NEVER EXPERIENCED BEFORE. — Ali Larijani | علی لاریجانی (@alilarijani_ir) March 1, 2026

In an earlier Truth Social message on Saturday, Trump said there would be further strikes in the coming days regardless.

“The heavy and pinpoint bombing … will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD!”

——

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!