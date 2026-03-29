HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., during an appearance at CPAC on Saturday, dropped a hard-to-fathom claim about President Donald Trump’s world knowledge — and, for that matter, his artistic ability.

Speaking with Mercedes Schlapp at the annual conservative confab in Dallas, Kennedy told a story designed to show off what he called Trump’s “encyclopedic, molecular knowledge” about a wide range of subjects.

“One time during the campaign, I was on the airplane with him,” Kennedy said. And we were sitting across the table from each other, eating McDonald’s…drinking Diet Coke… And we started talking about Syria. And he got a placemat, and he turned it on its back. And then he took a Sharpie, and drew a perfect map of the Mid East. And then, he put the troop strength of every country on every border on that map. And it just challenged a lot of the assumptions that I had been told about him. He has this extraordinary depth of knowledge about what’s happening in each one of the agencies.”

The anecdote drew applause from the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center — and heavy skepticism from many progressives on social media.

If you believe this story you may be the dumbest, most gullible person you yourself have ever come across https://t.co/q0wcYGEPny — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 29, 2026

https://twiiter.com/VanLathan/status/2038068085740204353?s=20

But when Trump was confronted about the Epstein birthday card he claimed that he doesn’t draw. https://t.co/qEtQaPK5Yi — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 29, 2026

he absolutely hallucinated that https://t.co/QZg8gsMvT0 — beth (@bethbourdon) March 29, 2026

I don't think this is true https://t.co/j0CM9ly7EA — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) March 29, 2026

if you still need confirmation that Trump's running an administration of gigantic liars, just listen to this clip https://t.co/AAQB1sptAR — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) March 29, 2026

In the history of things that never happened, nothing has ever happened less https://t.co/f7gaq4wN4v — Neil Renic (@NC_Renic) March 29, 2026

The eyebrow-raising story was just part of Kennedy’s effort to lavish Trump with praise on Saturday — on whom he said he has done a complete 180.

“President Trump is exactly the opposite of everything that I believed him to be,” Kennedy said, at one point in his conversation with Mercedes Schlapp. “I admit I basically drank the Kool-Aid that he was this bombastic narcissist that didn’t read books [and] was ill-informed. And now I know the exact opposite. He’s the opposite of a narcissist, he’s an empath.”

Watch above, via Right Side Broadcasting Network. (The relevant portion begins at approximately the 26:45 mark.)

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!