RFK Jr. Wildly Claims He Once Saw Trump Draw a ‘Perfect Map’ of the Middle East from Memory: ‘Then He Marked the Troop Strength of Every Country’
HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., during an appearance at CPAC on Saturday, dropped a hard-to-fathom claim about President Donald Trump’s world knowledge — and, for that matter, his artistic ability.
Speaking with Mercedes Schlapp at the annual conservative confab in Dallas, Kennedy told a story designed to show off what he called Trump’s “encyclopedic, molecular knowledge” about a wide range of subjects.
“One time during the campaign, I was on the airplane with him,” Kennedy said. And we were sitting across the table from each other, eating McDonald’s…drinking Diet Coke… And we started talking about Syria. And he got a placemat, and he turned it on its back. And then he took a Sharpie, and drew a perfect map of the Mid East. And then, he put the troop strength of every country on every border on that map. And it just challenged a lot of the assumptions that I had been told about him. He has this extraordinary depth of knowledge about what’s happening in each one of the agencies.”
The anecdote drew applause from the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center — and heavy skepticism from many progressives on social media.
https://twiiter.com/VanLathan/status/2038068085740204353?s=20
The eyebrow-raising story was just part of Kennedy’s effort to lavish Trump with praise on Saturday — on whom he said he has done a complete 180.
“President Trump is exactly the opposite of everything that I believed him to be,” Kennedy said, at one point in his conversation with Mercedes Schlapp. “I admit I basically drank the Kool-Aid that he was this bombastic narcissist that didn’t read books [and] was ill-informed. And now I know the exact opposite. He’s the opposite of a narcissist, he’s an empath.”
Watch above, via Right Side Broadcasting Network. (The relevant portion begins at approximately the 26:45 mark.)
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