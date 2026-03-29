‘Very Clever!’ Jim Acosta Laughs at a No Kings Protester’s Sign Seemingly Wishing for Trump’s Death

Former CNN star Jim Acosta — during his “pregame” stream of the “No Kings” protest in Washington, D.C. on Saturday — chuckled in apparent amusement over a sign that seemingly wished for President Donald Trump’s death.

Acosta was giving his YouTube viewers a live review of several of the protest signs when he got a kick out of one in particular which read “OK cholesterol, do your job!”

“I think I know what that means!” Acosta said — before letting out a laugh. “That’s very funny, it’s very clever!”

The sign — which was brought to the event by a woman who appeared to be a senior citizen — included a picture of the president looking not quite svelte in golf attire.

After shouting out the cholesterol sign, Acosta lauded another man’s poster — which included a fake picture of a snack-sized Trump shaking hands with a normal-sized Vladimir Putin. That sign had a bunch of writing on it, including a section that said “The Epstein Files Aren’t in Iran.”

“That’s very true, and many of the Epstein files have not been released,” Acosta said. “Millions of them.”

Acosta was in the nation’s capital on Saturday for the third round of “No Kings” protests since Trump returned to office last year.

Watch above via The Jim Acosta Show on YouTube. (The relevant portion begins at approximately the 21-minute mark.)

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