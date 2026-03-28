Things got physical at a No Kings rally near President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, with MS NOW catching some of the footage and one protester claiming multiple MAGA supporters initiated the tense moment.

MS NOW reporter Jacob Traylor reported live from West Palm Beach where thousands gathered for an anti-Trump No Kings protest just a couple miles away from his Mar-a-Lago property. No Kings protests are also being held in major cities like Los Angeles over the weekend.

Traylor reported on Velshi that cameras caught a moment where things “got physical” between pro and anti-Trump protesters. Traylor reported that a couple thousands protesters had gathered at the No Kings rally by Saturday morning while a pro-Trump counterprotest just 100 yards away attracted a couple dozen people by that time. Two of those MAGA supporters, however, jumped caution tape and began saying “derogatory things” to the No Kings protesters, according to Traylor and a witness.

A man identified as Michael witnessed the altercation and said one of two men who were “screaming” at No Kings protesters hit someone’s phone out of their hand and cracked it. Footage aired by MS NOW showed a physical tussle between protesters, but it was not clear from that footage what started everything.

According to Michael, one of the men ended up running from the police.

He said:

These two gentlemen were screaming and yelling at a bunch of us and our side was remaining completely quiet, wasn’t even responding. And a young woman started taking pictures of him with her camera and one of the guys walked over and — it looked like it was an open fist, actually. He took such a swing, knocked the camera out of her hand, and I believe it actually cracked. And then I just calmly said, “now you’re going to jail,” and I ran over around to the parking lot, there was about a dozen cops hanging out, and I said, “there’s an assault in progress” and they all came running. And the gentleman who did the assault started running from the police and they started chasing him in the parking lot.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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