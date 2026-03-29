Even prior to his arrest on Friday, Tiger Woods has been forbidden to drive President Donald Trump’s grandchildren around — according to a new report.

The New York Post reported Saturday that the golf legend is not allowed to operate a motor vehicle with the president’s grandchildren in the passenger seats. Woods has been dating Vanessa Trump — the ex-wife of Trump’s son Eric Trump and the mother of five of the president’s grandchildren. But a Trump family insider told the Post that Secret Service agents are “certainly not letting Tiger Woods – even without the DUI” drive Trump’s grankdkids.

“There would be concern if their kids weren’t being protected by Secret Service,” the insider told the Post.

Woods was arrested Friday after getting into an accident in Jupiter Island, FL. The golf icon was driving his black Range Rover when he collided with another car which caused his vehicle to rollover on its side. No one was injured in the crash, and neither Vanessa Trump nor any of the Trump grandchildren were in the car at the time. Woods passed a breathalyzer but refused to provide a urine sample.

“I feel so badly,” President Trump said Friday in Florida, shortly after learning of Woods’s arrest. “He’s got some difficulty. There was an accident and that’s all I know. Very close friend of mine. He’s an amazing person, amazing man. But some difficulty.”

Friday’s crash was the fourth serious auto accident for Woods since 2009. He was previously arrested in 2017 in Jupiter Island when he fell asleep at the wheel in the middle of the night. He pleaded guilty to reckless driving in that incident.

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