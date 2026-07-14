Trump’s D.C. Golf Club Slapped With Multiple Health Code Violations: Bugs, Improperly Stored Raw Meat, Prohibited Pesticides

The Trump National Golf Club in Potomac Falls, Virginia, was hit with multiple health code violations during an inspection by the Loudoun County Health Department, NOTUS reported on Monday.

The inspection was conducted on June 30 at President Donald Trump’s golf club, finding problems at the restaurant, grill, and snack bar areas.

Violations included “a large quantity of small flies in the storage room near the employee restrooms;” no paper towels at a handwashing station (“It appears the dispenser has been removed from the wall.”); improper handling, cooking, and storage of raw meat; and the use and storage of pesticides that are not approved for food preparation areas.

As NOTUS’ report noted, “the inspector found several food items stored at a temperature above the required 41 degrees Fahrenheit minimum,” including “the blue cheese (54 degrees), sausage links (51 degrees), sausage patties (49 degrees) and pasta (49 degrees).”

At the club’s grill, the report noted more missing or inadequate handwashing stations and a violation for workers storing raw steak, raw burgers, and raw fish above sauces, tortillas, and other pre-cooked or ready-to-eat items, leading to a risk of cross-contamination.

The county reports also included remedial actions taken by the golf club employees to address these issues, such as “voluntarily discard[ing] the blue cheese and sausage” and removing the non-approved pesticides.

Several other Trump clubs have had health inspection issues since the president’s second term began.

Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster was flagged for 18 violations in June 2025, including expired milk, improper meat storage, and sinks lacking soap and paper towels.

In December 2025, the health inspectors dinged the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago for “flies, faulty dishwashers and wastewater flooding the floor of the main kitchen around three prep sinks,” NOTUS reported.

This past March, health inspectors found rodents and insects at Trump’s club in Westchester, New York.

In June, the Hudson Valley club was hit with a “critical violation” when county officials cited the restaurant for having “food from [an] unapproved source, spoiled, adulterated on premises.”

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