Tucker Carlson Responds to Trump Throwing Him Out of MAGA: ‘I’ll Always Love Him’

Tucker Carlson declared his undying love for President Donald Trump Thursday even after the president kicked him out of club MAGA by claiming Carlson isn’t “America first.”

The former Fox News host told Status’s Oliver Darcy, “There are times I get annoyed with Trump, right now definitely included,” Carlson said, adding, “but I’ll always love him no matter what he says about me.”

On Thursday, Trump declared to ABC News’s Jon Karl, “Tucker has lost his way.”

“I knew that a long time ago, and he’s not MAGA,” Trump continued. “MAGA is saving our country. MAGA is making our country great again. MAGA is America first, and Tucker is none of those things. And Tucker is really not smart enough to understand that.”

Trump’s comments came after Carlson criticized Trump’s recent strikes on Iran as “absolutely disgusting and evil.” Carlson had reportedly visited the White House three times in the last month to try to talk Trump out of attacking Iran.

Earlier this week, Trump lumped podcaster Megyn Kelly in with Carlson, after she claimed, “no one should have to die for a foreign country.”

Trump told journalist Rachael Bade of The Inner Circle Monday, “I think that MAGA is Trump — MAGA’s not the other two,” he said of Kelly and Carlson. “MAGA wants to see our country thrive and be safe. And MAGA loves what I’m doing — every aspect of it… This is a detour that we have to take in order to keep our country safe and keep other countries safe, frankly.”

Another former MAGA voice, Marjorie Taylor Greene, posted to X on Thursday, “I SUPPORT TUCKER. Trump doesn’t even know what MAGA is anymore and turned it into MIGA,” alluding to “Make Iran Great Again.”

Greene continued, “Trump is not America First, he’s donor first. Tucker would beat Trump if he ran for President and Trump tried to violate the constitution and tried to run again for a third term.”

