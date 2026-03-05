President Donald Trump cast Tucker Carlson out of MAGA in a Thursday interview where he said his once vocal supporter “has lost his way.”

“Tucker has lost his way,” Trump told ABC News’ Jonathan Karl. “I knew that a long time ago, and he’s not MAGA. MAGA is saving our country. MAGA is making our country great again. MAGA is America first, and Tucker is none of those things. And Tucker is really not smart enough to understand that.”

The comments follow Carlson blasting Trump’s administration over their recent strikes on Iran. Carlson called it “absolutely disgusting and evil.” He’s also been vocal in criticizing Trump’s administration on other issues like the Epstein files, Ukraine, and more.

Trump also spoke to Karl about the Iran situation, declaring the military operation a success. It was one of multiple interviews Trump conducted on Thursday in which he declared success in Iran and insisted people are “loving it,” despite polls painting a much more mixed picture.

“They are decimated for a 10-year period before they could build it back,” Trump said about Iran.

Carlson said in an interview with Karl that Trump’s decision to strike Iran will “shuffle the deck in a profound way” in terms of his political movement.

The president previously responded to Carlson’s Iran criticism, saying it has no effect on him. Carlson reportedly visited the White House multiple times last month to lobby against the attack.

“I think that MAGA is Trump — MAGA’s not the other two,” Trump said about Carlson and Megyn Kelly, another vocal critic of the Iran strikes. “MAGA wants to see our country thrive and be safe. And MAGA loves what I’m doing — every aspect of it… This is a detour that we have to take in order to keep our country safe and keep other countries safe, frankly.”

