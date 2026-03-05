Trump Deletes Post Backing Child Transgender Surgery With ‘Approval of the Parents’ Following Backlash From Conservatives

President Donald Trump deleted a Truth Social post backing transgender surgery for children with “the express written approval of the parents” on Thursday after receiving heavy backlash from conservatives.

In a post promoting the SAVE Act, Trump boasted that the bill would ensure, among other things, stop “TRANSGENDER MUTILATION SURGERY FOR CHILDREN, WITHOUT THE EXPRESS WRITTEN APPROVAL OF THE PARENTS.”

The post sparked instant backlash on social media from conservatives who protested that the policy was not good enough.

“Trump now supports trans gender mutilation surgeries of children if their parents want it!” wrote former Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. “What is wrong with him??? To do this to a child is absolutely disgusting, wrong, and a complete perversion of God’s creation AND NOW THE PRESIDENT SAYS ITS OK AS LONG AS THESE SICK PARENTS AGREE!!!”

The House passed my bill Protect Children’s Innocence Act that makes it a felony to trans any child under 18 even if… pic.twitter.com/9oIjd6p1hg — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) March 5, 2026

She continued, “I’m done. Absolutely done. The war is bad enough but giving into Democrats on transing children is enough to lose me forever. If the GOP supports transing minors with sick mentally ill parent’s consent, I’m registering as an independent.”

“‘No trans surgery for children without parental consent’ is meaningless,” weighed in Daily Wire host Matt Walsh. “The kids who are mutilated almost always have parental consent. The consent of the parents is not the issue. The issue is that the procedure is barbaric and insane, no matter if parents agree to it or not.”

“No trans surgery for children without parental consent” is meaningless. The kids who are mutilated almost always have parental consent. The consent of the parents is not the issue. The issue is that the procedure is barbaric and insane, no matter if parents agree to it or not. pic.twitter.com/ks6MUTWw1c — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 5, 2026

Transgender surgeries for minors should be banned regardless of what their parents want. https://t.co/LMpnDcd8l4 — Patrick Casey (@restoreorderusa) March 5, 2026

What the f https://t.co/Fdf2nu6H2H — Cassandra MacDonald (@CassandraRules) March 5, 2026

In response to the backlash, Trump deleted the post, replacing it with a version which simply stated, “NO TRANSGENDER MUTILATION SURGERY FOR CHILDREN.”

