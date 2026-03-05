Trump Deletes Post Backing Child Transgender Surgery With ‘Approval of the Parents’ Following Backlash From Conservatives
President Donald Trump deleted a Truth Social post backing transgender surgery for children with “the express written approval of the parents” on Thursday after receiving heavy backlash from conservatives.
In a post promoting the SAVE Act, Trump boasted that the bill would ensure, among other things, stop “TRANSGENDER MUTILATION SURGERY FOR CHILDREN, WITHOUT THE EXPRESS WRITTEN APPROVAL OF THE PARENTS.”
The post sparked instant backlash on social media from conservatives who protested that the policy was not good enough.
“Trump now supports trans gender mutilation surgeries of children if their parents want it!” wrote former Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. “What is wrong with him??? To do this to a child is absolutely disgusting, wrong, and a complete perversion of God’s creation AND NOW THE PRESIDENT SAYS ITS OK AS LONG AS THESE SICK PARENTS AGREE!!!”
She continued, “I’m done. Absolutely done. The war is bad enough but giving into Democrats on transing children is enough to lose me forever. If the GOP supports transing minors with sick mentally ill parent’s consent, I’m registering as an independent.”
“‘No trans surgery for children without parental consent’ is meaningless,” weighed in Daily Wire host Matt Walsh. “The kids who are mutilated almost always have parental consent. The consent of the parents is not the issue. The issue is that the procedure is barbaric and insane, no matter if parents agree to it or not.”
In response to the backlash, Trump deleted the post, replacing it with a version which simply stated, “NO TRANSGENDER MUTILATION SURGERY FOR CHILDREN.”
