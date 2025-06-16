The U.S. Embassy in Israel was damaged Monday after it was struck in a new missile barrage from Iran, as Israel claims “full air superiority” over Tehran in the four-day-old war.

The embassy branch in Tel Aviv was hit by a missile Monday, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee confirmed in an X post overnight Monday.

Huckabee said the building suffered “minor damage” and no Americans were injured. The building will remain closed Monday as a shelter-in-place order remains in effect.

Our @usembassyjlm US Embassy in Israel & Consulate will officially remain closed today as shelter in place still in effect. Some minor damage from concussions of Iranian missile hits near Embassy Branch in @TelAviv but no injuries to US personnel. — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 16, 2025

Meanwhile, Israel claimed it has achieved “full air superiority” over Iran Monday, saying it has taken out over 120 surface-to-surface missile launchers, a third of Iran’s total.

“Now we can say that we have achieved full air supremacy in the Tehran airspace,” military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin told the Associated Press.

The IDF shared a clip on X of Israel attack drones annihilating a surface-to-surface missile launcher in Iran Monday with the statement, “We can now say that 1/3 of the Iranian regime’s missile launchers have been dismantled.”

What did the IAF accomplish in Iran last night? ❌20+ surface-to-surface missiles were dismantled minutes before they were to be launched toward Israel’s home front. 🎯Approx. 100 military targets were struck in Isfahan, central Iran. ✈️Around 50 fighter jets and aircraft… pic.twitter.com/8FLXjp6qI0 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 16, 2025

The new developments came a day after Trump told ABC News he was considering a U.S. strike on Iran.

“We’re not involved in it,” Trump said. “It’s possible we could get involved, but we are not at this moment involved.”