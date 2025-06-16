MTG Calls Out ‘Disgusting’ Trump Allies ‘Slobbering’ For War With Iran as ‘Fake’ MAGA

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) launched a scathing attack on what she called “fake” MAGA Republicans she accused of betraying President Donald Trump’s “America First” doctrine by “slobbering” for war with Iran.

Israel’s conflict with Iran has exposed fresh fractures within the MAGA movement as the potential for active U.S. involvement becomes a hot talking point that has split the president’s loyal followers.

In a blistering tirade posted to X on Sunday night, the Georgia congresswoman lambasted conservative commentators and Trump allies agitating over Israel’s escalating conflict with Iran, branding them “disgusting” and accusing them of masquerading as “America First” loyalists.

“Anyone slobbering for the U.S. to become fully involved in the Israel/Iran war is not America First/MAGA,” Greene wrote. “Wishing for murder of innocent people is disgusting. We are sick and tired of foreign wars. All of them.”

Greene doubled down on Trump’s original non-interventionist campaign promise.

Everyone is finding out who are real America First/MAGA and who were fake and just said it bc it was popular. Unfortunately the list of fakes are becoming quite long and exposed themselves quickly. Anyone slobbering for the U.S. to become fully involved in the Israel/Iran war… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 15, 2025

Greene didn’t hold back from questioning the long-standing U.S. line on Iran’s nuclear ambitions, dismissing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s warning as tired rhetoric.

In a follow-up post, the congresswoman shared a list of “claims” about Iranian nuclear progress and wrote: “They’ve been telling us for decades Iran was ‘only a few years’ or ‘only a few months’… It’s not antisemitic to ask these questions. It’s fair critical thinking and honest dialogue.”

Last week they said Iran was “days away from a nuclear bomb.” Well it’s been “days” now and Irans nuclear facilities are not destroyed. So does Iran have a nuclear bomb now that it’s been “days?” They’ve been telling us for decades Iran was “only a few years” or “only a few… pic.twitter.com/6oyrxaIYKM — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 15, 2025

The stance is backed by MAGA firebrands like Steve Bannon and Tucker Carlson. Trump himself appeared to leave the door open to deeper involvement in the conflict, telling The Atlantic that “‘America First’ means whatever I decide it does,” and warning, “you can’t have peace if Iran has a nuclear weapon.”

The comment came after Carlson openly blasted former colleagues Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, and media mogul Rupert Murdoch as “warmongers.”