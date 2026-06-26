Victor Davis Hanson Imitates Kamala Harris in Brutal Roast: ‘She Knows Nothing’

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Veteran conservative commentator Victor Davis Hanson skewered Kamala Harris by breaking into an impression of the “crazy” ex-vice president rambling about “hope” during a recent interview with Don Lemon.

Hanson said Harris seemed drunk during the interview, which he mimicked during a segment on his Friday podcast for The Daily Signal.

“It was just a disaster,” Hanson said about the Harris-Lemon conversation. “She knows nothing. Has no detail, no memory, [and has] a vocabulary of 500 words.”

He then cracked up as he started his impression of Harris.

“She started in on ‘This behavior and people expect — they have to have hope…” Hanson said in a loopy and airhead-y way.

He then said Lemon thought to himself, “Wow, those right-wing SOBs are really correct: she is an idiot, isn’t she?”

“And then, you never know whether how many drinks she’s had,” Hanson continued. “I’m not trying to be malicious, but she does act inebriated.”

Hanson then got back to impersonating Harris blabbing nonsensically:

I just can’t believe being in the samE room with her everyday. Can you imagine? [You ask] “What are we going to have for dinner?” [And Harris answers] “Dinner? It’s such a cosmic idea. I mean think about it, dinner it came after lunch. But what is lunch? Who knows. But everybody cares. Let’s talk about it. Think about it. We’re becoming lunch and then we become dinner, and that’s a process of becoming breakfast. It’s fascinating. Look at the stars, it’s the same thing.”

His co-host Sami Winc got a kick out of VDH’s impression.

If you missed it, the Harris-Lemon interview went fairly viral on X this past week.

“We each have have light inside of us. And we need to know that that is what inspires our hope as much as anything external to ourselves,” remarked Harris at one point. “And when we feel that, and not allow an election or an individual to dampen that light, um and instead light — let that light kind of carry us, in particular through moments of darkness.”

She continued, “That we not only act on that hope, but we inspire that hope in each other. And in particular, at this moment, it is so important that we not only have hope, but that we understand that that should be a verb.”

You can see that moment below:

Kamala explains to Don Lemon the power of hope: “I really, truly believe this. We we each have have light inside of us. And we need to know that that is what inspires our hope as much as anything external to ourselves. And when we feel that and and and not allow an election or… pic.twitter.com/E8ktOBAtTy — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 20, 2026

And speaking of “hope,” Hanson said he hopes the Democrats pick Harris as their presidential nominee again in 2028. He said that would be great news for Republicans.

Watch above.

Jason Cohen contributed to this report.

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