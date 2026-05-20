WATCH: Car Explodes, Bursts Into Flames Just Steps From Wall Street’s Charging Bull Statue

A car exploded near Wall Street on Tuesday evening after catching fire and sending thick black smoke across a busy stretch of Lower Manhattan near one of New York City’s most visited financial landmarks.

Police and firefighters rushed to the scene near Broadway and Stone Street shortly before 6 p.m. after reports of a car fire close to the famed Charging Bull statue, according to the FDNY.

Videos circulating online showed flames rapidly engulfing the vehicle as stunned onlookers gathered behind police barriers in the heart of the Financial District.

Moments later, the car exploded, sending fire and a plume of dark smoke high above surrounding buildings as onlookers fled the area.

🔥 🇺🇸 A vehicle caught fire and exploded in a huge fireball in #NewYork, near the Charging Bull statue in Lower Manhattan's Wall Street area on at around 6 PM Tuesday.@FDNY responded & extinguished the fire with no injuries reported. Initial accounts identify the vehicle as an… pic.twitter.com/GS7aCI0nSk — Shafek Koreshe (@shafeKoreshe) May 20, 2026

The vehicle appeared to be affiliated with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, according to ABC7, though officials have not confirmed ownership or whether the car was in service at the time of the fire.

The blaze broke out around 5:42 p.m. ET, the FDNY said. Firefighters battled the flames for more than an hour before bringing the situation under control shortly before 7 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Watch above via ABC7.

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