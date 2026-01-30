WATCH: Journalist Who Covered Same Church Protest as Don Lemon Posts Video Moments Before Being Arrested

An independent journalist who covered the same Minneapolis church protest as Don Lemon streamed live on social media to inform the public she was about to be arrested.

Lemon was arrested Thursday night for being present at an anti-ICE protest that disrupted a church service in Minneapolis. He has maintained that he was only there to cover the event, but the Trump administration has sought to charge him as though he were one of the protesters. A judge previously rejected a criminal complaint against Lemon, but the Department of Justice chose to move forward and arrest the former CNN host after securing a grand jury indictment.

The next day, Georgia Fort — another journalist who was at the protest — was also taken into federal custody. In the early hours of Friday morning, Fort went live on Facebook to explain that federal agents were outside her home claiming they had a warrant for her arrest. She said:

You guys, I wanted to alert the public that agents are at my door right now. They’re saying that they were able to go before a grand jury — sometime, I guess, in the last 24 hours — and that they have a warrant for my arrest.

Fort added that her lawyer advised her to go with the agents. She continued:

We are supposed to have our constitutional right of the freedom to film, to be a member of the press. I don’t feel like I have my First Amendment right as a member of the press because now, federal agents are at my door arresting me for filming the church protest a few weeks ago. Again, I don’t have a long time here, you guys, but I wanted you to know for me, agents are at my door right now.

In another video obtained by Huffington Post editor Philip Lewis, Fort and her family could be seen looking outside the window after multiple law enforcement vehicles appeared in front of the house. One of the agents even took a peek inside the home.

Georgia Fort, an independent journalist and vice president of the Minnesota NABJ chapter, was also arrested by federal agents this morning I was sent this video of agents at her door: pic.twitter.com/41VAPskkL8 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 30, 2026

