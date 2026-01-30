Trump White House Celebrates Bombshell Don Lemon Arrest With Chain Emoji

The White House took a victory lap Friday morning over the arrest of independent journalist Don Lemon.

The official White House account on X posted a photo of Lemon reporting on Minnesota anti-ICE protesters as they stormed a church service in St. Paul to question the lead pastor there.

The White House post was captioned, “When life gives you lemons…” and included a silver chain emoji. It also featured a graphic that read “DON LEMON ARRESTED FOR INVOLVEMENT IN THE ST. PAUL CHURCH RIOTS” over a photo of Lemon.

When life gives you lemons… ⛓️ pic.twitter.com/wxry0fudOj — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 30, 2026

Lemon has maintained that he was not a protest participant, but a journalist covering the protests against ICE’s operations in Minneapolis. He has been working as an independent journalist since being fired by CNN in 2023.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted, “Early this morning, @FBI and @HSI_HQ partners arrested four individuals in connection to the January 18 coordinated targeting of Cities Church in Minnesota: Don Lemon, Trahern Jeen Crews, Georgia Fort, and Jamael Lydell Lundy.

Fort, a Minneapolis-based independent journalist, live-streamed her arrest by federal agents.

Attorney General Pam Bondi promised “more details soon” in her post announcing the arrests.

“At my direction, early this morning federal agents arrested Don Lemon, Trahern Jeen Crews, Georgia Fort, and Jamael Lydell Lundy, in connection with the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota,” Bondi wrote.

Responses to the White House post included accusations that the Trump administration’s actions were an attack on First Amendment rights.

Journalist Chuck Todd wrote, “When the desire to ‘own the libs’ leads the executive branch to celebrate a blatant violation of someone’s Constitutional rights. And the media puppets celebrating this are proving they have no interest in protecting speech. They only want THEIR speech protected not the speech of people they disagree with.”

When the desire to “own the libs” leads the executive branch to celebrate a blatant violation of someone’s Constitutional rights. And the media puppets celebrating this are proving they have no interest in protecting speech. They only want THEIR speech protected not the speech… https://t.co/mPxJbHtetv — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) January 30, 2026

White House with image of a Black man and an emoji of chains. And the chosen image is of Don Lemon doing journalism. https://t.co/qiNauAaJU1 — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) January 30, 2026

the White House's official X account gloats over the arrest of Don Lemon with a chains emoji pic.twitter.com/H9U2QgGSW4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 30, 2026

When the desire to “own the libs” leads the executive branch to celebrate a blatant violation of someone’s Constitutional rights. And the media puppets celebrating this are proving they have no interest in protecting speech. They only want THEIR speech protected not the speech… https://t.co/mPxJbHtetv — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) January 30, 2026

Dear @WhiteHouse: Wow, the Epstein files must be really bad for Trump. Two courts rejected arrest warrants for Don Lemon. You will lose this case. Your action will only cause more people to exercise First Amendment rights. Americans will never yield to your authoritarianism. https://t.co/QmgGTtfau7 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 30, 2026

— —

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!