BREAKING: Trump DOJ Announces Release of 3.5 Million More Epstein Files

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the release of 3.5 million additional files in compliance with the Epstein Transparency Act.

The Trump administration has been under fire for missing the Dec. 19, 2025, deadline to release all of the files pertaining to the Jeffrey Epstein case, who died by suicide in his jail cell in 2019.

“Today we are producing more than 3 million pages, including more than 2000 videos and 180,000 images in total,” Blanche said. “That means that the department produced approximately 3.5 million pages in compliance with the act.”

“Just a quick note about the the videos and images — the 2,000 videos and 180,000 images are not all videos and images taken by Mr. Epstein or someone around him,” Blanche said. “They include large quantities of commercial pornography and images that were seized from Epstein’s devices, but which he did not take, or that someone around him did not take. Some of the videos, though, and some of the images do appear to be taken by Mr. Epstein or by others around him.”

He continued:

Now, I want to talk for a few minutes about the department’s document identification and review protocols. It consisted of multiple layers of review and quality control designed to ensure compliance under the act and protect victims. On top of the review protocols that the department had in place, the United States attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York employed an additional review protocol to ensure compliance with a court order requiring United States attorney Jay Clayton to certify that, with respect to certain materials, a large quantity of the materials, a rigorous process was undertaken to protect victims against any clearly unwarranted invasion of their personal privacy.

