Former CNN anchor Don Lemon has been arrested by federal agents in connection to his presence at a Minnesota church protest, according to his lawyer.

Lemon’s lawyer said the former CNN host was taken into custody on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

“Don Lemon was taken into custody by federal agents last night in Los Angeles, where he was covering the Grammy awards,” Abbe Lowell announced. “Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done.”

The lawyer vowed that Lemon will fight “vigorously” against any charges he faces over the protest.

“This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration will not stand. Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court,” Lowell said.

Lemon covered anti-ICE protesters storming a church service in St. Paul, Minnesota earlier this month. Lemon has maintained that he was not a participant in the protest, but simply covering it as a journalist. The former CNN host earned pushback for his coverage, including from President Donald Trump. Lemon is expected in court on Friday.

The church protest is one of many in Minnesota following federal agents shooting and killing two citizens in Minneapolis this month: Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Lemon predicted multiple times after the church protest that he would ultimately face charges. He even claimed in a Scripps News that the administration would find a way “around” a judge if they could not successfully bring charges against him.

“If there’s no law to fit, they will try to fit or retrofit something or go around a judge and just do it themselves. And it doesn’t matter and everything that they say pertains to protesters. I was not a protester. It’s very clear about that,” he said.

A federal judge previously refused to sign a complaint bringing charges against Lemon over the church protest, according to reports. The DOJ has already announced the arrest of multiple activists involved in the St. Paul protest.

This is a developing story and it has been updated.

