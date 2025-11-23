That was out of bounds — both literally and figuratively.

A sideline brawl broke out during a high school football title match in Mississippi on Saturday night, after an injured player for Brookhaven Academy gave the quarterback for Lamar HS an Austin Powers-like judo chop as he went scrambling out of bounds.

The smack sent QB Sullivan Reed spilling to the ground. Reed got up quickly and threw the ball at the injured player who checked him — only the ball spiked off of the helmet of another Brookhaven player.

You can see that play below, via the X account from Barstool’s Brandon Walker.

This happened in a Mississippi private school championship game between Lamar and Brookhaven Academy today. If that’s a coach, gotta be fired, right? pic.twitter.com/sfdcD74FAH — Brandon Walker (@BFW) November 23, 2025

Things continued to get ugly from there, with a Brookhaven coach, according to Sports Illustrated, making “forceful contact” with Reed; SI also reported “punches were thrown” as a full-on skirmish broke out. The injured player and the coach could be seen trading blows with Reed; the coach also shoved Reed’s helmet off as the fight came to a close.

“Oh my!” a color commentator on the local MAIS Championship Network feed could be heard saying.

“We’ve got a little bit of extracurriculars going on in the Brookhaven sideline,” his partner said matter-of-factly.

You can see the fight in the second clip below, via the MAIS Championship Network’s feed.

Reed was ejected from the game — the brawl happened in the second quarter — and the Brookhaven coach received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, but was allowed to stick around.

Lamar ended up getting the last laugh, though. The school was up 14-0 when the brawl started, and went on to win the game MAIS 4A championship by a score of 34-17.