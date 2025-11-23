‘Total Capitulation’: Dem Senator Warns Fox News Trump-Backed Ukraine Peace Proposal Rivals ‘Neville Chamberlain Giving In to Hitler’

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said it would be a “total capitulation”for Ukraine to accept the widely reported — and contested — 28 point peace plan from the Trump Administration to end the Russia-Ukraine War.

The senator, during an appearance on Fox News Sunday told anchor Shannon Bream it would go down in the annals of history as a lopsided and terrible deal.

“I think it would go down, frankly, as a historically bad deal, rivaling Neville Chamberlain giving in to Hitler before World War II.”

He was referring to the 1938 Munich Agreement, which allowed Nazi Germany to take over part of Czechoslovakia; Chamberlain championed the deal afterwards, infamously saying he had “returned from Germany bringing peace with honor. I believe it is peace for our time.” Hitler’s Germany rolled into Poland the following year, which started WWII.

Warner — who serves as the vice chair of the intelligence committee — pointed to several issues he had with the deal, including giving territory to Russia, reducing the size of Ukraine’s military, and the country “never [being] able to join NATO.” He also said it was likely making Chinese dictator Xi Jinping happy, just like it was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

His comments come after a confusing weekend on the Russia-Ukraine War front. President Donald Trump on Saturday urged Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to accept a peace deal by Thanksgiving.

He said Zelensky, if he does not accept the deal, can “fight his little heart out.” But when asked by reporters in front of the White house if was his “final offer,” the president said, “No, we’d like to get to peace.”

Later in the day, several senators said Marco Rubio (R) told them the widely reported 28-point peace plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war is not Trump’s idea, but rather a “wish list” from the Russians that was leaked to the press.

The Secretary of State pushed back on that claim in an X post a few hours later. He said the “peace proposal was authored by the U.S.” and was “based on input from the Russian side,” as well as “previous and ongoing input from Ukraine.”

The whiplash-inducing changing narratives was widely criticized on Sunday morning. Warner added to the criticism, telling Bream the whole ordeal was “chaotic.”

