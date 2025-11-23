Zelensky Responds to Trump Slamming Ukrainian ‘LEADERSHIP’ By Saying He’s Grateful for ‘Help’ Ending War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video claiming he was “grateful” for help ending the war with Russia — after U.S. President Donald Trump accused Ukrainian ‘LEADERSHIP’ for Showing ‘ZERO GRATITUDE’ to the United States.

Trump posted an all-caps accusation to Truth Social Sunday morning:

UKRAINE ‘LEADERSHIP’ HAS EXPRESSED ZERO GRATITUDE FOR OUR EFFORTS, AND EUROPE CONTINUES TO BUY OIL FROM RUSSIA. THE USA CONTINUES TO SELL MASSIVE $AMOUNTS OF WEAPONS TO NATO, FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UKRAINE (CROOKED JOE GAVE EVERYTHING, FREE, FREE, FREE, INCLUDING ‘BIG’ MONEY!). GOD BLESS ALL THE LIVES THAT HAVE BEEN LOST IN THE HUMAN CATASTROPHE!

Later Sunday, Zelensky posted his video, saying, “Everyone is offering support, giving advice, providing information — and I am grateful to each and every person who is giving this help to us, to Ukraine. It is important to ensure that the steps to end the war are effective, and that everything is doable. Ukraine has never wanted war, and we will never be an obstacle to peace.”

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 23, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave an update on the peace talks from Geneva Switzerland, claiming, “This has probably been the most productive and meaningful meeting we’ve had so far in this entire process since we became involved.”

Rubio’s comments came after a bilateral group of lawmakers, including Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) claimed Rubio told them that the plan “was delivered to one of our representatives. It is not our recommendation; it is not our peace plan.”

The State Department denied this statement, with Rubio claiming he was making “adjustments” to the plan that was written by the U.S. with help from Ukraine and Russia.

Rubio said the agreement may take longer to formulate than Trump’s Thanksgiving deadline, but he was “confident” they would find a solution to end the war.

