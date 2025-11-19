‘What Changed?’ Pam Bondi Grilled About Re-Opening Epstein Investigation Just Four Months After Shutting It Down

Attorney General Pam Bondi was grilled at a Wednesday news conference about the release of files related to late sex predator Jeffrey Epstein, as well as “what changed” to have her reopen an investigation into Epstein.

Bondi said she would “follow the law” when it comes to releasing Epstein files, following the House and Senate pushing forward legislation to do just that. All that’s left is for President Donald Trump to sign off on the release.

“We will follow the law. The law passed both chambers last evening. It has not yet been signed. But we will continue to follow the law again while protecting victims, but also providing maximum transparency,” Bondi said.

Bondi was also asked why further investigation is now needed after she said it wasn’t needed earlier this year. The Department of Justice and FBI released a joint statement this year claiming Epstein was not sex trafficking for others despite what victims claimed. His longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell is also serving 20 years for sex trafficking, something the DOJ said she did in coordination with Epstein.

Bondi made a reference to new “information,” but she did not specifically say what this information is when asked “what changed.”

“Information that has come forward — information. There’s information that — new information, additional information and, again, we will continue to follow the law to investigate any leads. If there are any victims, we encourage all victims to come forward and we will continue to provide maximum transparency under the law,” she said.

In a Truth Social post ahead of Bondi’s Epstein announcement, Trump once again referred to an “Epstein hoax,” but he also threatened to have the DOJ investigate links between Epstein and former President Bill Clinton and others.

Epstein died in 2019 of an apparent suicide while facing sex trafficking charges. He was already a registered sex offender at the time.

“I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him,” he wrote. “This is another Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats. Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and on his ‘Island.’ Stay tuned!!!”

