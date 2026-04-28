WHCD Suspect Urged Followers to ‘Buy a Gun’ as He Spiraled Into Anti-Trump Rage: KFile

Cole Allen, the man accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump and top officials at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday night, urged social media followers to “buy a gun” in posts discovered by a new CNN KFile investigation that documents the suspect’s downward spiral into political rage.

According to CNN’s review of two now-deleted social media accounts believed to belong to Allen, the 31-year-old suspect moved from posting about video games in 2022 to sharing and amplifying increasingly extreme anti-Trump messaging by 2024 and 2025.

Investigators allege Allen, who has been charged with attempting to assassinate the president, used the handle “CForce3000” on X, alongside a Bluesky account under the name “coldForce.”

Both accounts have since been taken offline, though KFile reviewed thousands of archived posts preserved via the Internet Archive.

The posts, officials say, mirror sentiments contained in a message Allen allegedly sent to family members prior to the shooting on Saturday, in which he outlined plans to target Trump administration figures and expressed anger at their actions.

On X, KFile reports, Allen initially posted largely about gaming, promoting YouTube videos centered on the Nintendo game Super Smash Bros. But by 2024, his activity had shifted toward politics, including repeated reposts comparing Trump to Adolf Hitler and content advocating for overturning the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.

Following an assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024 Allen also reshared claims suggesting the incident may have been “staged.”

By early 2025, KFile reports, Allen had become active on BlueSky, where he railed against the administration’s policies and began to protest that lawmakers were not pushing back on Trump.

“Everyone already knows trump is a f*cking awful person in multiple dimensions and no one has done sh*t,” the account wrote in April.

In another post from December 2025, months before his attack, KFile found Allen had written: “Best time to buy a gun was days ago, second best time is today.”

Weeks before the attack, in March, the account accused Trump of betraying the country, writing: “Put a traitor BACK in office, get treason like, I don’t understand why people are surprised by the US ripping itself apart. I’m pretty sure that’s the expected outcome of having a traitor at the helm.”

A senior Justice Department official confirmed the link between Allen and the X account, while sources told CNN that investigators are examining whether his online activity connects him to any organized groups.

Speaking on CNN, KFile senior editor Andrew Kaczynski said Monday the online activity showed Allen’s “very clear shift over time.”

Watch above via CNN.

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