Trump Comms Director Explodes on ‘Sh*t Human Being’ Jimmy Kimmel — Doubles Down on Demand for Him to Be Fired

White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung exploded on late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday, calling him a “sh*t human being” for “making a disgusting joke” about First Lady Melania Trump.

Kimmel received backlash this week for making a joke about the first lady having “the glow of an expectant widow,” just days before a gunman opened fire at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, where the president and first lady were seated.

However, instead of apologizing, Kimmel defended the joke during Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“It was a very light roast joke about the fact that he’s almost 80 and she’s younger than I am,” he insisted. “It was not by any stretch of the definition a call to assassination.”

Responding to Kimmel’s explanation on Tuesday, Cheung called the late-night host “a sh*t human being” for “making a disgusting joke about assassinating the President” and “doubling down on that joke instead of doing the decent thing by apologizing.”

“ABC needs to fire him immediately and he should be shunned for the rest of his life,” Cheung declared.

Jimmy Kimmel is a shit human being for: #1. Making a disgusting joke about assassinating the President #2. Doubling down on that joke instead of doing the decent thing by apologizing ABC needs to fire him immediately and he should be shunned for the rest of his life. https://t.co/utaB6gQFyb — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) April 28, 2026

The official White House Rapid Response social media account also tore into Kimmel.

“Jim — you are a pathetic has-been (never-was) piece of trash. We all know what you meant,” the account responded.

Jim — you are a pathetic has-been (never-was) piece of trash. We all know what you meant. https://t.co/6PfwxTVAfE — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 28, 2026

President Trump and the first lady both issued statements calling on ABC to fire Kimmel this week in the wake of the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

“Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America,” wrote the first lady. “People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate.”

She continued, “A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him. Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community.”

In his own statement, President Trump called Kimmel’s joke “beyond the pale” and demanded that he be fired “immediately.”

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