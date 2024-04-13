Woman On Trump Autograph Line Yells For Trump To ‘Sign My Baby’s Forehead!’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A woman on an autograph line shouted to former President Donald Trump to “Sign my baby’s forehead!” as others in the crowd similarly encouraged him to “Sign the baby!”

Fans gathered for at least an hour before Trump landed in Atlanta, Georgia Wednesday for a fundraiser.

Before Trump answered questions from reporters on the tarmac, he spent several minutes signing autographs as fans chanted “Trump! Trump! Trump! Trump!”

Microphones caught bits and pieces of what Trump said and some of the crowd responding. At one point, a woman clearly asks Trump to “Sign my baby’s forehead!” as he appears to be signing a small pink bonnet. He did not appear to sign a baby.

Trump did autograph a baby at a rally in 2016.

Trump went on to take questions from reporters, including on the Arizona abortion decision that has upended his campaign:

REPORTER: Mr. president did Arizona go too far? Did Arizona go too far, sir? DONALD TRUMP: Yeah, they did. That’ll be straightened out. As you know it’s all about state’s rights. It’ll be straightened out. I’m sure that the governor and everybody else are going bring it back to within reason. And that will be taking care of, I think, very quickly. REPORTER: What do you think about Florida? DONALD TRUMP: Florida is probably maybe going to change, also. See it’s all in what the — who is– the will of the people. This is what I’ve been saying. It’s a perfect system. So for 52 years, people have wanted to end Roe v Wade to get it back to the States. We did that. It was an incredible thing, an incredible achievement. We did that. And now the states have it and the states are putting out what they want. It’s the will of the people. So Florida’s probably going to change. Arizona is going to definitely change. Everybody wants that to happen. And you’re getting the will of the people. It’s been pretty amazing when you think.

Supporters were also in evidence during a photo-op at a Chick-fil-A store in Atlanta, where a Black pro-Trump activist embraced the former president in a moment that went viral.

Watch above via pool.