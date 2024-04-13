CNN correspondent Donie O’Sullivan got some stunning quotes from Trump fans, including one who said former President Donald Trump is “doggone close” to being Jesus — and who changed her mind about a false attack on President Joe Biden when O’Sullivan debunked it for her.

O’Sullivan specializes in reporting on the fringes of the conservative and pro-Trump movement, and frequently finds himself on the receiving end of some stunning quotes.

On Friday’s edition of CNN News Central, O’Sullivan dropped a package about Christian nationalism and former President Donald Trump in which he interviewed a group of pastors sounding the alarm about the trend, warning “we are at risk of terrible violence, increasing violence in this country.”

But he also spoke to several Trump fans, including one who sported a “Jesus 2024” t-shirt:

DONIE O’SULLIVAN: Your t-shirt says Jesus Christ 24. WOMAN TRUMP FAN: Yes. DONIE O’SULLIVAN: Is he on the ballot? WOMAN TRUMP FAN: He’s not on the ballot, but Trump is so doggone close. … DONIE O’SULLIVAN: Do you think laws in this country government, should be based on Christianity, or is it just totally separate? Definitely. MALE TRUMP FAN: We should put Christ back into the country where he belongs. And the country would grow a lot stronger. DONIE O’SULLIVAN: What does that look like though? Putting Christ back into the country. MALE TRUMP FAN: Put God back into the church and put God back into the white House where he belongs. DONIE O’SULLIVAN: 44% of Americans say the Bible should have at least some influence on U.S. law. Do you think? Is America a Christian country? WOMAN TRUMP FAN 2: I believe so. Growing up I did, yeah. DONIE O’SULLIVAN: Founded as a Christian country. WOMAN TRUMP FAN 2: Yes. It was founded as a Christian country. DONIE O’SULLIVAN: But obviously in the Constitution there is that separation of church and state. WOMAN TRUMP FAN 2: Oh, yes. But then there’s also, always when I went to public school, we were allowed to pray. DONIE O’SULLIVAN: When you say Christianity is under attack in America, you’re talking about in the schools. WOMAN TRUMP FAN 2: Good teaching of, not so much of the schools, but, just I just can’t come up with anything right now. But I think the biggest thing is, I just don’t trust Joe Biden. DONIE O’SULLIVAN: Some of these fears are fueled by misinformation. DONALD TRUMP: And what the hell was Biden thinking when he declared Easter Sunday to be Trans Visibility Day? DONIE O’SULLIVAN: International Transgender Visibility Day takes place every year on March 31st. This year. Easter Sunday also happened to fall on that day. WOMAN TRUMP FAN: I think more that Christians are going to be discriminated against under Biden or a second term. DONIE O’SULLIVAN: How? What do you mean by that? WOMAN TRUMP FAN: By making yesterday, which was the worldwide Christian celebration of the resurrection, Transgender Day, that was quite a slap in the face. DONIE O’SULLIVAN: I will just say that the days they’ve had the Trans Awareness Day on the same day the past few years, it just happened that this year it fell on an Easter Sunday. WOMAN TRUMP FAN: Thank you for correcting me, I appreciate that. DONIE O’SULLIVAN: So do you understand it better now you say okay. WOMAN TRUMP FAN: Yeah I do. God loves transgenders and he wants them to contain them too. DONIE O’SULLIVAN: But not everyone is open to accepting facts. Some, including church leaders, are pushing lies about the election. PASTOR GREG LOCKE: I’m at a place right now, if you vote Democrat, I don’t even want you around this church! You can get out! You get out, you demon! You can get out, you baby-butchering election thief! You cannot be a Christian and vote Democrat in this nation! DONIE O’SULLIVAN: And that’s that’s what worries these pastors. REV. DENNIS JACOBSEN: I think we are at risk of terrible violence, increasing violence in this country. And that’s the rhetoric that we’re hearing, a lot from loud mouth MAGA preachers, is leaning us towards the possibility of no holds barred warfare. We really do think that democracy is at stake in this election.

