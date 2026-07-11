‘Wow!’ Trump Wakes Up Basking In Glow of New Honor After Going To Bed Raging About Assassination Plans

President Donald Trump woke up basking in the glow of having an airport named after him just hours after he went to bed raging at Iran for wanting to assassinate him.

This week ended with a pair of exclusives from CNN and The Wall Street Journal claiming that Israel showed the Trump administration new intel on an alleged Iranian plot to kill the president.

Trump went to bed angry on Friday night, warning in a social media post that there are “1000 Missiles” ready to go if he’s killed, which will be followed by thousands more, and that he’s already given the order to strike “all areas of Iran” for “a one year period of time”:

1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME! Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran – PRAISE BE TO ALLAH! President DONALD J. TRUMP

But Trump seemed to be in a more self-soothing space when he woke up Saturday morning, firing off a series of posts about the newly-rechristened Palm Beach airport, now known as the “President Donald J. Trump International Airport.”

Just after 8 AM, Trump wrote “Wow! Palm Beach has always been a special place to me. So Beautiful!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” above a photograph of a front-page Palm Beach Post article whose headline read “‘A special moment’ Sons, 2 dozen officials first passengers to touch down after renaming.”

The “special moment” quote was from Eric Trump.

He liked that one so much, he posted it again along with a photo of the airport’s exit sign — “Exit 69B.”

So there will be at least two sets of collectors who might try to grab that sign as a souvenir.

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