Trump Hails ‘Very Big Day’ as Florida’s ‘SPECTACULAR’ Palm Beach Airport Takes His Name

President Donald Trump hailed a “very big day” on Thursday as the “SPECTACULAR” Palm Beach International Airport in Florida officially took on his name.

The facility is now the President Donald J. Trump International Airport, with crews replacing signage throughout the terminal overnight following legislation signed in March by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R).

Trump celebrated the move in a post on Truth Social Thursday evening:

A very big day in Palm Beach, Florida, where it was my Great Honor to have the Palm Beach International Airport be renamed, by a spectacular vote, The President Donald J. Trump International Airport. The Area is HOT, the Location is GREAT, and the Renovation will be SPECTACULAR. Thank you to all in Palm Beach for your Vote and your Confidence. This will soon be one of the Greatest and Most Spectacular Airports anywhere in the World! President DONALD J. TRUMP

The first aircraft to arrive under the airport’s new name was “Trump Force One,” the Boeing 757 owned by The Trump Organization.

The president’s son, Eric Trump, was among those onboard as the plane landed shortly after 5 a.m. The Trump family regularly uses the airport when traveling to Mar-a-Lago, the president’s nearby Palm Beach residence.

“There is no person who has done more for Florida and our country, and no one more deserving of this incredible honor,” Eric Trump wrote on X. “As a son, and someone who flies out of this airport nearly every day, I will forever be proud to see the initials ‘DJT’ on my boarding pass.”

First Landing at “DJT” pic.twitter.com/qtTpymBMqp — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) July 9, 2026

I am deeply honored that at 5:01 a.m., Trump Force One will be the first plane to land at the newly renamed Palm Beach International Airport — now and forever President Donald J. Trump International Airport (DJT). There is no person who has done more for Florida and our country,… pic.twitter.com/MlmYIwv2oZ — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) July 9, 2026

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted a video of his own, showing the signage transition and touting the airport’s new social media handle, @fly_DJT.

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT @fly_DJT ✈️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2NobkmE3zW — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) July 9, 2026

The airport’s three-letter code will switch from PBI to DJT on August 18. According to PBS, State officials have estimated the renaming project, including new signs and branding, could cost up to $5.5 million.

In a post to Facebook, airport officials warned travelers the transition would not happen “overnight” and they’d “notice a combination of both our classic look and our new brand elements coexisting while traveling through the terminal over the next several weeks.”

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