Fox’s Griffin Calls Out Trump DOJ for Subpoenas to New York Times: ‘Should Alarm Every American’

Fox News Chief National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin called out President Donald Trump’s administration for issuing subpoenas to four reporters from The New York Times.

Griffin said the legal move from the administration should “alarm every American” and called reporting from The Times on security flaws in the new Air Force One “legitimate reporting.”

“This action by the US government to subpoena reporters for reporting legitimate news on security concerns about Air Force 1 should alarm every American,” she wrote on X, including in her post part of a statement from Times attorney David McCraw.

The Department of Justice subpoenaed four journalists from The Times after their shocking report that security flaws with the new Air Force One forced Trump to switch planes as he left the NATO Summit in Turkey.

The subpoenas were served on reporters Julian E. Barnes, Eric Lipton, Tyler Pager and Eric Schmitt on Friday, The Times said, noting that in some instances the legal documents were given by federal agents who showed up at the homes of the journalists.

The Times, in a statement from McCraw, called the subpoenas “a brazen act”:

The appearance of federal law enforcement agents on the doorstep of news reporters should shock the conscience of any American who believes in the Constitution and the press freedom it protects. Our journalists report the facts and advance the American public’s right to know how their government is operating and their taxpayer dollars are being used. This brazen act should be seen as nothing more than an attempt to prevent the public from knowing what is happening in their country by intimidating journalists from doing their jobs.

The legal command came from Jay Clayton, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Clayton was nominated last month by Trump to be the next Director of National Intelligence — after his interim choice, current Acting Director Bill Pulte, ignited a firestorm of criticism.

The quartet of reporters are expected to show up in federal court in Manhattan on Wednesday to testify before a grand jury, The Times said.

The documents gave scant detail as to why the reporters were being called to the carpet in court, noting only that it was being issued “in regard to an alleged violation of federal criminal law.”

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