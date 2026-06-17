The New York Post ripped into President Donald Trump’s deal to end the ongoing Iran conflict with a cover depicting Iranians burning American flags.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the United States and Iran has received mixed responses, even from the right. The potential details have been called “vague” and “concerning” by some critics, including Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade.

The Post’s cover announcing the deal accused Trump of giving Iran a “LOVEBOMB.”

“Trump devastated Iran, now he hits them with a LOVEBOMB,” the cover announced above an image of Iranians setting an American flag ablaze.

The cover also accused Trump of showering Iran with “cash” and “no sanctions.”

Today's cover: The US just revealed details of the secretive US-Iran MOU agreement. https://t.co/nAg9rDqvI7 pic.twitter.com/REtFtcerIT — New York Post (@nypost) June 17, 2026

According to Israel’s Channel 12, the current plan includes a ceasefire, allowing Iran to manage the Strait of Hormuz, where roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply moves through, and waiving certain Iran sanctions.

Al Arabiya English, an arm of the Saudi state-owned Al Arabiya network, also published details from the deal, which is laid out in 14 points.

The Post covered Trump’s “mystery” deal before the alleged details were released.

The paper’s editorial board wrote, “Aside from the vast damage the war did to Iran’s military assets and the deaths of so many of the ruling cabal, this Memorandum of Understanding seems to leave things right back where they were before the bombs started dropping. That is: Tehran hasn’t actually agreed to give up its nuclear program or its support of terror groups like Hezbollah and Hamas — but only to talk about it all some more.”

Trump stressed on Tuesday that the current deal prevents Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, the reason he has given for the current ongoing conflict.

“Here’s what it says: Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. That’s what it says. It won’t have one. To buy, to develop. They will not have a new nuclear weapon. And I would say that’s about 99.9% of what I wanted because we couldn’t let that happen…In addition to that, the Strait is going to be open toll-free, and it’s toll-free beyond the 60 days,” he said.

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