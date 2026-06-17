Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade spoke out against a deal between the United States and Iran, calling it “concerning” and blaming Vice President JD Vance.

On Wednesday’s Fox & Friends, Kilmeade reacted to a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that would see a ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

As he ran through the details of the document, Kilmeade said:

The MOU calls for the Strait of Hormuz to be reopened in the near term, alright. The MOU stipulates, quote, that Iran will make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge for 60 days — hold on here, best efforts? What do you mean best efforts? Just back out of there. We’ll pick up the mines, not best efforts. That’s a specific vague language. And what happens after 60 days?

Iran has continued targeting and attempting to charge tolls to ships going through the Strait of Hormuz, where roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply moves through.

“Well, the good news is gas prices have gone down. So that’s great,” Ainsley Earhardt told Kilmeade. “If the strait is open, that helps. That helps with gas prices globally. Here’s the thing, though, Brian. You’re reading a list of what you think the deal looks like, possibly. There’s another list here in front of me. There’s another list, here in front of you. What does the real deal say?”

“What I just said was read to me from the memorandum of understanding from someone who was holding it in his hand,” Kilmeade said.

“Well, that seems very vague then, very vague,” Earhardt added.

Kilmeade then called out Vance as part of the negotiating team.

“Very vague and concerning. All I’m going to say is the vice president was here, he did a wonderful job on every outlet, including The View, but this is his deal. It’s not the president’s deal and it’s his deal… I just hope they didn’t let the president down because the president put a lot of stock in them and he can’t do everything himself. I just hoped they didn’t let him down,” Kilmeade said.

Watch above via Fox News.

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