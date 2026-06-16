President Donald Trump was confronted, on Tuesday, about the details of the peace deal he agreed to with Iran.

Speaking with the press at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, the president was asked by a reporter why the fine print of the deal has not yet become public.

“There’s so much interest in the text of the document,” the reporter said before asking, “Why not release it?”

“Oh, I will,” Trump replied. “I’d like to get a formal setting first before we do that. But I have no problem with that.”

The deal has come under heavy scrutiny from some prominent conservatives. Mark Levin said “Why can’t we, the people, see the damn MOU?” Ben Shapiro ripped the idea of a photo-op, scheduled for this Friday, with Iran’s parliament leader. And Fox’s Marc Theissen slammed the plan to establish a $300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran.

But the president vociferously defended the deal he struck.

“It’s a good document,” Trump said. “Here’s what it says: Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. That’s what it says. It won’t have one. To buy, to develop. They will not have a new nuclear weapon. And I would say that’s about 99.9% of what I wanted because we couldn’t let that happen…In addition to that, the Strait is going to be open toll free, and it’s toll free beyond the 60 days.”

Trump went on to say he’s planning a “word-by-word” reading of the document.

“I’ll not only release it,” Trump said. “I’ll probably have a press conference and read it to you word by word so that the press covers it accurately because it’s a very important document — unlike Obama, who could have destroyed the Middle East with a horrible JCPOA.”

The president added that the press conference will take place in “a couple of days.”

Watch above, via CNN.

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