When Does the World Get to See It?’ The New York Post Calls Out Trump Over ‘Mystery Deal’

The New York Post called out President Donald Trump on Tuesday over the yet-to-be-revealed Memorandum of Understanding his administration has struck with Iran.

Tuesday’s cover reads “Trump’s Mystery Deal” and includes the subheading, “Says Iran agreement signed, but won’t reveal what’s in it.”

Inside, the paper’s editorial board observed that “Aside from the vast damage the war did to Iran’s military assets and the deaths of so many of the ruling cabal, this Memorandum of Understanding seems to leave things right back where they were before the bombs started dropping. That is: Tehran hasn’t actually agreed to give up its nuclear program or its support of terror groups like Hezbollah and Hamas — but only to talk about it all some more.”

Today's cover: President Trump and Vice President JD Vance secretly signed the Iran peace deal Sunday — with officials describing plans to give Tehran “small antes” of money as nuclear talks continue. https://t.co/OyzqRvTLoA pic.twitter.com/JurWMCwarU — New York Post (@nypost) June 16, 2026

It continued:

Maybe the full MOU text makes things look better . . . or worse: The fact that it’s still a mystery isn’t encouraging. When does the world get to see it? If the Strait of Hormuz really opens, it’ll do one good thing — but the planned 60 days of talks could still yield a serious win for Tehran. The White House says those negotiations will settle the details of Iran destroying its enriched uranium, ending its nuclear program forever and its terror funding too, but what if they don’t? And what might US diplomats give away along the way? The last few months have proved that Iran’s rulers are more willing to take far more pain (or to have their citizenry suffer, at least) than America’s leaders (ahead of the midterms, at least). That’s a huge edge for Tehran in the negotiations. Plus, the Iranians are masters at drawing out talks, steering them into ridiculous side issues, reversing concessions they’d supposedly committed to, adding new demands at the last minute and so on.

The Post went on to express concern that figures like Vice President JD Vance and Steve Witkoff were getting their way while deal skeptics such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe were being ignored before concluding, “More than two months ago, Trump told a world the two sides were within two weeks of a deal on all the issues. He’s since insisted dozens of times that an agreement is nearly there. Yet now all he has is Iran’s promise to talk for two more months, albeit with the Strait open in exchange for (at least) an end to the US blockade. If any cynic suggests this has the potential in the long term to wind up as bad as President Barack Obama’s accord with Iran, we don’t see how at this point we could prove him wrong.”

Other conservative critics of the mysterious agreement include Fox News’ Mark Levin, Jack Keane, and Ben Domenech, as well as radio star Erick Erickson and much of the masthead over at National Review.

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