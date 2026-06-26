‘Don’t Berate Me!’ Tucker Carlson Bristles After Top Trump Advisor Pushes Him on Charlie Kirk Conspiracy Theory

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Tucker Carlson bristled after Alex Bruesewitz, a top social media advisor to President Donald Trump, disputed his conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk’s death during Friday’s episode of his podcast, telling his guest, “Don’t berate me into accepting that assumption!”

In the months since the conservative activist’s assassination, Carlson has repeatedly cast doubt on the official account of the killing, arguing he does not believe Tyler Robinson — the accused shooter who allegedly confessed in a text message to his roommate — was solely responsible.

During Friday’s edition of The Tucker Carlson Show, Bruesewitz and Carlson sparred over multiple subjects, including Trump’s war in Iran, the administration’s commitment to Fox News appearances, and the handling of the FBI files on Jeffrey Epstein.

On Carlson’s Kirk comments, Bruesewitz said, “You were on a podcast yesterday, and you said you think Israel killed Charlie Kirk.”

“I did not say that,” responded Carlson. “I’ve never said that. I know a lot of people, including in the Trump administration, think that. However, there’s no proof of that.”

The exchange continued:

CARLSON: What I said was two things. One — I don’t know when the command came down and from whom that we have to trust everything federal law enforcement says, but I’m not obeying that. We have a moral obligation to push federal law enforcement to do the job we pay them to do, which is to investigate the crimes fully. And so, for example, if there are people who predicted Charlie’s death on Twitter, I think the rest of us can expect that they’ve been hauled in by the FBI for questioning, and I don’t think they have been. BRUESEWITZ: I don’t know about that, but I do know about what you’re talking about — the Discord chats and TikTok. CARLSON: Well, no. I’m specifically talking about the Twitter posts that seemed to predict Charlie’s death. BRUESEWITZ: Yeah. I don’t know if that’s been investigated. I would love for that to be — CARLSON: So, that’s number one. Number two — just because someone is shot by one person doesn’t mean others weren’t involved, and don’t, like, berate me into accepting that assumption because I would never. Why would I assume that? Um, and three — to tell me that you know the motive before the trial even starts, to tell me that he was killed for his views on transgenders — maybe he was. Maybe it was more complicated than that. How would you know? You don’t know. So, stop yelling at me to accept a conclusion that you can’t prove. Why would you do that? This is my friend.

Watch the full exchange via @TuckerCarlson on YouTube.

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