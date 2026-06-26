Hero Van Driver Helps Catch Fleeing Suspect in Wild Viral Video

A van driver who pulled over to give a tactical police officer a lift during a foot chase has been praised after helping officers catch a suspect who had fled following an alleged assault in England.

Viral body-worn camera footage released by Kent Police captured the dramatic pursuit through Margate on June 16 after a suspect escaped officers and ran down the road.

Praise has been heaped on a van driver who gave an impromptu lift to armed officers chasing a suspect in Thanet. 👉 https://t.co/tPNJzXrWA6 During the chase on Tuesday 16 June, a passing motorist stopped to help and told a pursuing armed officer to get in the back of his van. pic.twitter.com/fIHullvtJK — Kent Police (UK) (@kent_police) June 25, 2026

As the armed officer sprinted after the man, a passing van stopped and the driver called out: “Get in the back.”

The officer climbed into the vehicle as the sliding door remained open and urged the driver forward, saying: “Go, go, go! Cheers buddy! Follow that police officer!”

The van accelerated ahead of the fleeing suspect while the officer continued directing the driver. After overtaking both the suspect and another officer chasing on foot, the van pulled over, allowing the armed officer to jump out, draw his firearm and arrest the man.

Kent Police said the suspect had initially evaded arrest before fleeing the scene of an assault.

The unnamed driver later said he had watched heavily armed officers struggling to keep pace with the suspect before deciding to intervene.

When thanked by the officer following the arrest, the driver replied: “I am just glad I could be of service. That was quite exhilarating.”

“Thanks to the quick and selfless actions of this responsible and public-spirited driver, officers were able to apprehend the dangerous individual,” Superintendent Will Lay said. “The successful arrest may not have been possible without the member of the public and his vehicle.

“He should feel proud of his contribution to keeping his community safe and we are truly grateful for his assistance,” the police chief said.

Watch above via X.

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