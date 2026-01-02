Tucker Carlson Defends Charlie Kirk Conspiracies to Far Right Influencer: Feds Need to ‘Cough Up Facts’

Controversial internet personality Tucker Carlson interviewed far-right conspiracy theorist Ian Carroll on the latest episode of his show, which hit social media on Friday. Carlson released a preview clip in which the two discuss the various conspiracy theories around the murder of Charlie Kirk, and Carlson argues that federal law enforcement is responsible for the swirling conspiracy theories because they did not “cough up the freaking facts and to tell a story that makes sense.”

The discussion ends with Carroll questioning the Las Vegas shooting narrative, which Carlson appears to briefly endorse. Carroll has grabbed headlines in recent years for promoting Holocaust revisionism and has been widely accused of spreading anti-Semitic tropes, including claims like saying the Jews were behind 9/11. Carroll is closely aligned with Candace Owens, having guest-hosted her show this year. Owens is one of the most prominent promoters of conspiracy theories related to Kirk’s murder, something his widow asked her to “stop.”

“Charlie Kirk is months, months ago now, and to this day, I think most Americans still feel like we don’t have an honest set of answers. Whether you believe it was Tyler Robinson or you believe it was some version of some other conspiracy, I think that a lot of people feel very underwhelmed by the way it was handled by Kash [Patel], the way it was handled by every government official involved. And that should have been the most basic one,” Carroll said.

“Well, so I didn’t want to talk about this because I know everyone involved very well, and I feel emotional about it, and I’m going out, you know, day after tomorrow to speak at Turning Point at Charlie’s request. But I don’t—so the hostility that I—I don’t know what that was. The onus is on the government to prove it was a lone gunman. Okay?” Carlson replied, adding:

That’s up to them, not up to me. That’s their job. I’m not accusing anybody. I don’t know exactly what happened. There is a lot of evidence that Tyler Robinson was involved, at least from what I read. If those text messages are real and the murder weapon is, you know—like, I’m willing to believe anything, but I do think it’s up to them to prove it to us. Here’s what I don’t understand: there’s been an enormous amount of rage, you know, different people with different views getting mad at each other. There’s almost no pressure on federal law enforcement to cough up the freaking facts and to tell a story that makes sense, just one with internal coherence that—like, “Oh, that makes—like, I get it.” And there’s no pressure on them. Even the question of motive—like, again, I want to believe it was a lone gunman who was a tranny or something. I want to believe that.

“That is a lot better of an answer, a lot more comfortable,” Carroll said, as Carlson continued, “100%. I want that. By the way, I’m a middle-aged man. I’m a normie. I don’t want to believe anything other than what they tell me, but they’ve made it impossible for me. So, but I don’t understand the motive. Like, they’re like, “Well, transgenderism”—which, obviously, I’m opposed to—but okay, was he transgender? Was he on hormones? Was he—how do you go from being this seemingly normal person to murdering a stranger with almost a dead certainty you’ll be punished? You’ll spend life in prison or be executed for it. Like, that’s a lot. That’s a deep commitment. Okay? And I’m not saying it doesn’t happen—of course it does—but like, how did it happen in this case?”

“Yeah. And tell us the facts, right? Yeah. And it is like this—it’s a parallel to the Las Vegas in the sense that just one piece of evidence in the case of Charlie Kirk—it is one piece of evidence. In the case of Las Vegas, it is like five trillion,” Carroll replied.

“Well, the Las Vegas thing—the story is just like, it—” Carlson replied, suggesting he supports questioning the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas.

“Well, what I was going to say is that the video is—we know they have it. Like, in Vegas, we know that there’s surveillance footage of the entire city. We know that every hotel has footage of everything that happened, and we know that they could release it, and we could see these alleged gunmen. We could see these fake 911 calls, right?” Carroll replied, concluding:

And in Charlie’s case, we know that the camera that they released footage of—of this guy running across the roof—that camera sees the whole roof. That camera sees the shooting position clearly. I went there myself. And so it’s like, if you have the video of the shooter running to get off the roof, you have the video of him taking the shot. And so it’s these little things where you don’t take that step to release the evidence that is so in our faces to just give a little bit of trust to the public, to clarify things. It’s like, why don’t you take this step for trust?

