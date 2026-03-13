Liberal Podcaster Jennifer Welch Torches Biden for Failing to Prosecute Trump: ‘F*cked Us So Hard’

Liberal podcaster Jennifer Welch declared former President Joe Biden “f*cked” Americans by failing to push harder for a prosecution of President Donald Trump.

Welch, host of the I’ve Had It podcast, joined Samantha Bee on Thursday on her Choice Words podcast, and Welch admitted some fairly mixed feelings about Biden despite being “excited” about his 2020 election victory.

While blasting Trump’s administration, she turned her frustrations to Biden and former attorney general Merrick Garland.

“My brain goes to g*ddamnit it, Joe Biden f*cked us,” Welch said. “He f*cked us so hard. Oh my God. Because Merrick Garland should have prosecuted [Trump].”

She argued Biden should have pushed his Department of Justice to focus more on Trump and the January 6 Capitol riot, specifically the “funders” behind it.

“You f*cked us so hard. You f*cked us. And I like Joe Biden. I was so excited when he won. But he had one important appointment, who you appointed to be attorney general. You should have said, ‘Look, you’re going to be independent, but if you’re not interested in putting the people who paid for this in jail,'” Welch said.

Biden should have told Garland to go “full tilt,” she added. She admitted at one point it was “unfathomable” that Trump was reelected to the White House after the Capitol riot and his numerous legal battles.

Welch accused Biden of waiting too long to appoint Jack Smith as a special prosecutor to oversee investigations into Trump related to alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

“Did [Biden] do the CHIPS Act? Did he do the Infrastructure Act? Did he do all of those things? Yes,” she said. “And all of those are great. But the biggest threat now is that we had fascism at the door.”

Watch above via Choice Words with Samantha Bee.

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