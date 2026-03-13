Trump WH Flipped Out on ABC — Over Report Fox News Confronted Trump to His Face About

Trump White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt raged at ABC for days over a story that Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy pressed President Donald Trump about to his face first — and which Trump claimed was “being investigated.”

Leavitt lashed out Thursday over ABC’s report on an FBI alert that was sent to law enforcement agencies in California. In the original report, the alert read:

We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United State Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran. We have no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack.

The press secretary lashed out at ABC on X/Twitter, writing:

This post and story should be immediately retracted by ABC News for providing false information to intentionally alarm the American people. They wrote this based on one email that was sent to local law enforcement in California about a single, unverified tip. The email even states the tip was based on *unverified* intelligence. Yet ABC News left out this critical fact in their story! WHY? TO BE CLEAR: No such threat from Iran to our homeland exists, and it never did.

ABC has since updated their story with a note explaining that “The FBI has posted a fuller version of its alert to California authorities, which includes that the information was unverified. The latest version of this story has been updated with the full statement,” which drew another rebuke from Leavitt:

Thank you to ABC News for issuing a correction to this story. The problem? Their original, misleading story received 10M views and panicked people across the country. The correction only has 100K views. Fake News is real and it is dangerous. The Trump White House is working 24/7 to keep up with it all and fight back.

But Doocy confronted Trump about the same bulletin the day before Leavitt complained to ABC. Trump took questions on Wednesday night after his rally in Kentucky, and Doocy pressed him about the drone story — which Trump said was “being investigated”:

FOX NEWS SENIOR WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT PETER DOOCY: President Trump, what have you heard about this bulletin that some law enforcement put out about a possible Iran revenge plot in California, where there would be some kind of a boat offshore, launching drones towards the coast? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: It’s being investigated, but you have a lot of things happening and all we can do is take them as they come. The war itself is being prosecuted as well as anybody has ever seen and this is other countries telling me too. Big countries, powerful countries, they said they’ve never seen anything like it. And they also agree with what I’m doing. They say it’s it’s an evil country and it’s been for 47 years that way.

The network also ran a report on Thursday’s edition of Fox News Channel’s America’s Newsroom, telling viewers “Multiple agencies told us the first they heard about it was on the news because the memo said don’t tell the media.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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