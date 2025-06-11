Trump Says He’s Open To Reconciling with Musk After Being Told Billionaire Treated Him Like a ‘Father’: ‘No Hard Feelings’

President Donald Trump said he’s open to reconciling with Elon Musk and he has no “hard feelings” after the billionaire accused him of purposefully hiding the “Epstein files” because his name is in them.

Trump joined Miranda Devine on her Pod Force One podcast this week for a wide-ranging interview where at one point he opened up about his fractured relationship with Musk, a man once seen as one of the president’s closest allies. Things began with the president saying at the White House last week that he was “disappointed” in his former advisor over his criticisms of Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” a budget Musk says will add to the deficit and goes against his work as a special government employee at DOGE.

Things escalated into a war of words where Musk went after Trump in multiple X posts, accusing him at one point of purposefully hiding the “Epstein files” because his name is in them. The “Epstein files” refer to a list of names of associates of the late Jeffrey Epstein, who are said to have flown to a private island where the convicted sexual predator was accused of trafficking and abusing numerous women, many of them minors.

Trump, in turn, threatened to cancel Musk’s lucrative government contracts and, according to one report, has been accusing Musk of abusing drugs during his time with the White House. Musk has since deleted his posts targeting Trump and admitted this week some went “too far.”

In his interview with Devine, Trump doubled down on his “disappointment” in Musk.

“Is there anything that you can do to forgive him?” Devine asked about the Musk situation.

“Well, look, I have no hard feelings. I was really surprised that that happened. He went after a bill that’s phenomenal. It’s the best thing we’ve ever signed in this country. And that’s phase one, phase two, phase three,” Trump said.

The president said he was “not a happy camper” over Musk’s insults, but he admitted he is open to reconciling after Devine suggested Musk treated Trump like a “father.”

“You were very kind to him. I saw you together and I think he treated you a bit like a father,” Devine noted.

“I was disappointed in him, but, you know, it is what it is. That happens. Things like that happen. I don’t blame him for anything. I was a little disappointed,” Trump said.

“Could you reconcile?” Devine asked.

“I guess I could. But, you know we have to straighten out the country,” Trump said.

