Pete Hegseth Wracked by ‘Paranoia’ About Being Fired, Trump Administration Official Claims

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is increasingly consumed by “paranoia” over the possibility he could be pushed out and replaced by Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, according to a Friday report in the New York Post.

The report, citing current and former administration officials, said Hegseth’s anxiety about Driscoll’s standing inside President Donald Trump’s orbit helped drive this week’s abrupt ouster of Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, along with Gen. David Hodne and Maj. Gen. William Green.

“This is all driven by the insecurity and paranoia that Pete has developed since Signalgate. Unfortunately, it is stoked by some of his closest aides who should be trying to calm the waters,” one official told the Post, referring to Hegseth’s March 2025 group chat scandal involving national security officials and an accidentally included reporter.

According to a source close to the Trump administration, Hegseth has become fixated on Driscoll as a possible successor.

“[Hegseth] has got a big conflict with Driscoll. And he’s been told by the White House he can’t fire Driscoll, at least for the moment,” the source told the Post’s Steven Nelson.

“[Hegseth] is very concerned about being fired, and he knows that Driscoll is one of the top contenders, or a natural contender, to succeed him. So what Pete has been doing is taking anyone he perceives to be close with Driscoll and going after them,” the source continued.

Driscoll, a close friend of Vice President JD Vance and fellow Yale Law School graduate, has reportedly irritated Hegseth for months — especially after his brief involvement in Ukraine war negotiations last fall.

“Pete got very paranoid about Driscoll talking behind his back to others in the military,” another source told the Post. “It’s really gotten under Hegseth’s skin. He’s trying to make everyone around [Driscoll] suffer for no reason.”

Sean Parnell, Hegseth’s top Pentagon spokesperson and a possible replacement for Driscoll if he were removed, denied any rift.

“Secretary Hegseth maintains excellent working relationships with the secretaries of every military service branch, including Army Secretary Dan Driscoll,” Parnell told the Post.

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