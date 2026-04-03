House Democrat Accuses Trump of Being Ignorant or ‘Lying to the American Public’ About Iran’s Anti-Aircraft Capabilities

During a Friday appearance on CNN, Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) accused President Donald Trump of either being ignorant or “lying to the American public” on Iran’s anti-aircraft capabilities.

His comments come as news broke on Friday that a U.S. F-15 jet was shot down over Iran by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps air defense system. So far, one pilot has been rescued by American special operations forces, while the search for the second remains ongoing.

“This happened a day after the president got on TV to the nation and said, among other bombastic claims, that they had completely eliminated Iranian anti-aircraft facilities,” Moulton said, referring to Trump’s Wednesday televised address.

“24 hours later,” he continued, “they shoot down an advanced U.S. Fighter jet. This just shows how incredibly out of his league the president is. The commander in chief doesn’t know what he’s talking about. He’s lying to the American public, and he’s putting our troops at grave risk.”

When CNN’s Brianna Keilar asked if Moulton expected to be briefed on the incident, he said:

We expect to be briefed well after the fact, because that’s what this administration does. They tell Congress well after the fact what’s going on. They, you know, juice up the briefs so that they sound like pep talks rather than actually doing the proper oversight that’s required here, rather than having serious conversations about the way forward. And right now, this administration is totally lost because they don’t know what to do next. They don’t know how to get out of this mess. They do not know how to end this war. If there’s one thing that came out of the president’s speech the other night, besides the fact that he’s senile and falling asleep, is that there’s no plan. There’s no plan whatsoever; just a whole bunch of things about all the things they’re going to destroy and whatnot.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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