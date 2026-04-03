Fox News Analyst Dismayed By Hegseth Firing Army Chief: ‘A Generational’ Leader

Fox News senior strategic analyst and retired four-star general, Jack Keane, joined Fox & Friends on Friday and expressed his dismay at Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth dismissing Gen. Randy George as the chief of staff of the Army.

“General George is now out, was asked to retire yesterday. He’s a personal friend of yours. What do we lose when we lose General George?” asked Brian Kilmeade.

“He’s a generational Chief of Staff, as far as I’m concerned. I haven’t seen anybody quite like him,” Keane replied, adding:

He’s got the intelligence, he’s got the discipline, his warfighting experience is enormous, he has got the warrior ethos, and he’s transforming the Army and taking it into the new technology and warfare that is so changing. The truth is, he’s leading the other services in most of all of that. I don’t agree with his dismissal, for sure, because of what he’s doing to the Army and the change that’s impacting the department writ large.

“That’s what I’ve heard, too. General, it was great to see you. Good luck at the Yankee game today, and keep it up with everything. Thanks so much for coming in,” replied Kilmeade.

Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA) was also among the chorus on the right expressing frustration with Gen. George’s removal, telling Newsmax’s Ed Henry that he would be “very curious to know why” Hegseth fired him.

“I’ve never heard him say anything contrary to what the president’s trying to achieve,” McCormick said, adding, “I thought he’s done a really good job getting the Army ready for war. So, I’d like to hear more because that’s concerning to me.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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