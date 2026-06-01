Pro-MAGA Pundit Slams Trump Admin’s ‘Embarrassing’ Whiff on America’s 250th Bday Bash

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The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh called out the Trump Administration’s “embarrassing” plans — or lack thereof — to celebrate the USA’s 250th birthday, which he said is a “failure that truly bothers me.”

Walsh slammed the administration during the Monday episode of his podcast.

“The administration’s plan to honor the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and the birth of this country, by any measure, has fallen apart in spectacular fashion,” he vented.

Walsh said President Donald Trump seemed to have great ideas for honoring the country’s 250th birthday back in 2023, when he filmed a video saying it would be a “spectacular” bash if he became POTUS again.

Trump said he would coordinate with state and local officials on a nationwide celebration that stretched from Memorial Day 2025 through the Fourth of July in 2026. He also said he would create a “Great American State Fair” that would highlight all 50 states in the Union.

“It’ll be something,” Trump said at the time.

“That would have been great, if that could’ve happened,” Walsh said on Monday. “But none of it did.”

Instead, he said the lead-up to the country’s 250th birthday has been a “rather muted, anticlimactic affair.”

” I mean, it’s hardly been an affair at all, it’s basically not happening,” he continued. “There is very little national excitement for it.”

Walsh said the lack of excitement is a sad commentary on the state of the country.

He then called out “foreigners [who] are telling millions of Americans that they should feel unease about honoring our country’s history in the first place,” before playing a clip of MS NOW anchor Ali Velshi from a day before.

Velshi whined he is feeling a “deep unease” about celebrating the country’s birthday next month — in large part due to the country’s “unresolved racial politics.”

He also slammed America as a “so-called democracy” during a rant on his program. Velshi, who was born in Kenya in the late 1960s and grew up in Canada, became a U.S. citizen in 2015.

Walsh said Velshi’s rant made it obvious he has “no loyalty or love for this country at all.”

He then argued Velshi is part of the larger corporate press that has been giddily reporting on the “Freedom 250” concert series going up in flames. Young MC, Bret Michaels, Martina McBride, are among the artists who all quit the event.

Trump on Saturday bashed those artists, saying they were “overpriced singers.” He then said the event should be canceled and replaced with a rally starring someone bigger than prime Elvis Presley — himself.

Walsh added that the Trump administration’s failure to coordinate a proper celebration for the country is a flop that is “unprecedented in American history.”

“There has never been a failure of this type that is this embarrassing in the history of the United States,” Walsh said.

Watch above.

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