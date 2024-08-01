‘So Sad’: Trump Celebrates Norah O’Donnell Leaving CBS News Anchor Chair

Former President Donald Trump, who has long been known for his media criticisms, celebrated CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell’s exit from the coveted nightly news anchor chair.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, “So sad that Norah O’Donnell of CBS News lost her show.”

“They had Norah at a ‘steal’ at $12 Million Dollars a year. Will she be doing Deface the Nation anymore, where she was so wonderful? Was she better than the Late, Great Walter Cronkite, also of CBS News? That is the only question left!” added Trump.

O’Donnell helmed CBS’s nightly news broadcast since 2019 and was previously host of the network’s morning show and served as White House correspondent.

“I have spent 12 years in the anchor chair here at CBS News, tied to a daily broadcast and the rigors of a relentless news cycle. It’s time to do something different,” O’Donnell wrote in an email to staff on Tuesday. O’Donnell will stay in her role through the November election.

CBS announced on Thursday that O’Donnell will be replaced by a two-anchor format as the network looks to lift its nightly broadcast out of third place in the ratings, behind NBC and ABC. CBS’ chief political analyst John Dickerson and veteran New York affiliate anchor Maurice DuBois will replace O’Donnell in the anchor chair.