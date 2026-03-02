Dana White Fires Back at Critics Complaining He’s Made UFC ‘Political’ With Trump Ties

UFC President Dana White shot down criticism that he’s made the company too “political” with his association with President Donald Trump.

White appeared on the most recent episode of CBS Sunday Morning. In his sit-down interview with Luke Burbank, White broke down his relationship with Trump and how the former real estate mogul was pivotal to the UFC’s success. As noted in the segment, the Trump Taj Mahal hosted a number of UFC events when the company was acquired by White and others in 2001. At the time, UFC’s previous owners were nearing bankruptcy. White claimed Trump once stayed for the entirety of a fight night, and he had routinely congratulated White on the success of the company.

The two have remained close other the last two decades, with White even speaking at a rally to endorse Trump for president. As a result, UFC fights have become friendly territory for the president and he regularly attends them.

Burbank asked White if he’s concerned that his public support for the president could turn away a large portion of UFC fans. He responded:

How about you be authentic and just be yourself? How about that? Just be authentic. You don’t have to agree with me, and you don’t have to like it; and I don’t have to agree with you, but we can all still just get along. I mean, that’s how this is supposed to work.

Watch above via CBS.

